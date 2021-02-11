Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.77

Santa Fe Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.77 and traded as low as $30.00. Santa Fe Financial shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFEF)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

