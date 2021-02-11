Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 414.9% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.93.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.