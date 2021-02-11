Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 681.3% from the January 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.50% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SRSA stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

