Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $436.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €436.00 ($512.94) and last traded at €431.00 ($507.06), with a volume of 1781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €416.00 ($489.41).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €358.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €321.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.05.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

