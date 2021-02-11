Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDMHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SDMHF stock opened at $478.20 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $483.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.40.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

