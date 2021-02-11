Scala (XLA) Trading Up 41.2% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $8,330.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00051848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00261787 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00095760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00084442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.58 or 0.95912234 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,528,819,260 coins and its circulating supply is 9,728,819,260 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

