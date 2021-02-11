Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.90. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 26,978 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 83.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

