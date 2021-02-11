Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.12 ($136.61).

SU stock opened at €123.05 ($144.76) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

