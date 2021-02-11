Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €127.00 by Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.12 ($136.61).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) stock opened at €123.05 ($144.76) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.