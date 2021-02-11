Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in January

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
SBOEF remained flat at $$39.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $48.22.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.