Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in January

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

SBOEF remained flat at $$39.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

