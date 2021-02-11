Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO) Insider Buys £2,984.85 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,006 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.94 ($3,888.08).

LON SBO opened at GBX 98.75 ($1.29) on Thursday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

