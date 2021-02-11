Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz Sells 2,800 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cony D’cruz sold 4,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $455,232.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $257,012.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75.

NASDAQ SDGR traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.70. 617,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $110.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

