Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel Sells 2,006 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 2,006 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $210,248.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,218.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Jennifer Daniel sold 2,007 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $212,882.49.

On Monday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $787,302.60.

NASDAQ SDGR traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $108.70. 617,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,662. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

