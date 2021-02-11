Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Sells $212,882.49 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $212,882.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,172.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Daniel sold 2,006 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $210,248.86.

On Monday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $787,302.60.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 617,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $110.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

