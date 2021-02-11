Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. 19,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,041. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

