Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

