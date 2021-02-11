Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 745,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 76,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,592. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

