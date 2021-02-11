Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,188,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 405,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 15,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.