Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 15,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

