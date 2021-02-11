Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,649. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

