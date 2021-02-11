Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 82,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,555. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23.

