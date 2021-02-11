Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,954,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,866,000.

SCHG opened at $135.42 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

