Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $42,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.17. 25,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,543. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

