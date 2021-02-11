Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 937.1% from the January 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33. Scopus BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.