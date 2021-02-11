Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SCRYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

