Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STNG opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $908.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.