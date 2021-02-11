Scott J. Mclean Sells 40,006 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZION stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 1,050,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,811. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.