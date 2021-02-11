Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 4,071 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $252.20. 10,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,764. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day moving average of $245.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

