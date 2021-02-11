Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises about 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total transaction of $216,172.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,596 shares in the company, valued at $55,288,842.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $429.31. 4,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.84 and its 200-day moving average is $314.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $442.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

