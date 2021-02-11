Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $162.92. 13,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,544. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

