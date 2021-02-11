Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,160. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.