Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $235.13. 34,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,305. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average is $157.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $1,793,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock valued at $223,610,355 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

