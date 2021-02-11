Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,650,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $336.04. 76,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

