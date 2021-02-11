Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.12 on Thursday, reaching $86.47. 696,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,247,596. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

