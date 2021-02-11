Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 910,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

KKR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

