Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 672 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,551,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.48.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

