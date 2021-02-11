Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) PT Set at €74.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €74.20 ($87.29) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG (G24.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.99 ($84.69).

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €63.60 ($74.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. Scout24 AG has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €65.67 and a 200-day moving average of €70.50.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

