ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Shares Up 5.7%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 26,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) Company Profile (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.