Scrypta Reaches Market Cap of $301,189.21 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $301,189.21 and approximately $477.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,810,140 coins and its circulating supply is 16,010,140 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.