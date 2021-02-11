Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading 8.4% Higher

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.42. 27,879,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 20,536,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

