Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Up 410.0% in January

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SGAM opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGAM. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

