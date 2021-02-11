Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $283.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.03. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $286.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

