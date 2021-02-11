Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.47. 1,545,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,882,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

