Secret Trading Up 88.8% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $163.77 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00345919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00032361 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $777.31 or 0.01642009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 125.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 176,893,196 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.