Securitas’ (SCTBF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Securitas has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Securitas has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.