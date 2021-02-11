See results about (LON:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of See results about (LON:J) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered See results about to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

See results about Company Profile

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.