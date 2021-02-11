Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading Down 3.2%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 446,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 433,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

