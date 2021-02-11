SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 11,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,849. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,282.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,501 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.