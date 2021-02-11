Seigniorage Shares Price Hits $0.27 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $5.60 million and $340,355.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00261646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00093999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00084362 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,205.27 or 0.95492757 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

