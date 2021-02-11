SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

SLQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,313.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,060. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

